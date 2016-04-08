SBS Amharic

Concerns older migrants disadvantaged by government digital shift

SBS Amharic

Concerns older migrants disadvantaged by government digital shift

A child walks into a Centrelink office in Brisbane, Monday, March 21, 2016. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 April 2016 at 11:42am, updated 8 April 2016 at 11:55am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

The main body representing migrants in Australia has expressed concern about the disadvantage elderly people face as more government service move online. It's prompted the Federation of Ethnic Communites' Councils (FECCA) to conduct a survey asking people from migrant backgrounds to provide feedback about their use of digital government services and websites. Feature by Greg Dyett

Published 8 April 2016 at 11:42am, updated 8 April 2016 at 11:55am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን