Concerns older migrants disadvantaged by government digital shift

A child walks into a Centrelink office in Brisbane, Monday, March 21, 2016. Source: AAP
Published 8 April 2016 at 11:42am, updated 8 April 2016 at 11:55am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
The main body representing migrants in Australia has expressed concern about the disadvantage elderly people face as more government service move online. It's prompted the Federation of Ethnic Communites' Councils (FECCA) to conduct a survey asking people from migrant backgrounds to provide feedback about their use of digital government services and websites. Feature by Greg Dyett
