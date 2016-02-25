FECCA to seek political assurances about SBS's future

Outgoing ABC Managing Director Mark Scott speaks at the National Press Club in Canberra, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016. Source: AAP
The main body representing Australia's migrant communities says it will seek commitments from the major political parties regarding SBS' independent status. It follows remarks by departing ABC boss Mark Scott, calling for what he describes as a friendly merger between the two public broadcasters. Package by Kristina Kukolja
Published 26 February 2016 at 10:57am, updated 26 February 2016 at 11:17am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
