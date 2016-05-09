Federal Election 2016

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull holds his hand up as he speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, May 8, 2016. Source: AAP
Published 9 May 2016 at 5:52pm, updated 23 May 2016 at 4:14pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has officially called a double dissolution election for July the 2nd. Both Houses of Parliament have been dissolved and all 150 House of Representatives seats, and 76 Senate places, are up for election. The election campaign will last for eight weeks and is likely to focus on economic growth, jobs and education. Feature by Oliver Jones
