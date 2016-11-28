First Contact Preview

The full cast of First Contact 2 Source: SBS
Published 28 November 2016 at 6:42pm, updated 28 November 2016 at 6:51pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
The first season of First Contact sparked debate across the country, when six Australians ventured into Aboriginal Australia for the first time. The Logie-award winning series is coming back for a second season, but this time, journalist Ray Martin will take on the journey six Australian celebrities with very conflicting opinions about our nation's Indigenous peoples.What will these six Aussies make of Aboriginal Australia by the end of the month? Find out by watching the second season of First Contact on SBS and NITV, airing over three nights, Tuesday November 29th, Wednesday November 30th and Thursday December 1st at 8.30 PM. Feature by Audrey Bourget
