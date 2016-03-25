SBS Amharic

From Da'amat to EPRDF: the former President Mengistu Hailemariam

From Da’amat to EPRDF: the former President Mengistu Hailemariam

Members of the Coordinating Committee of the Armed Forces, Police, and Territorial Army (the Derg) Source: Tsehai Publishers

Published 25 March 2016 at 11:57am, updated 26 March 2016 at 4:54pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
ፕሮፌሰር ገብሩ ታረቀ፤ ስለ የቀድሞው የኢትዮጵያ ፕሬዚደንት መንግሥቱ ኃ/ማርያም የአገዛዝ ዘመን ጅምርና ፍጻሜ ይናገራሉ። ፕሮፌሰር ገብሩ “The Ethiopian Revolution: War in the Horn of Africa” እና “Ethiopia: Power and Protest: Peasant Revolts in the Twentieth Century” መጻሕፍት ደራሲ ናቸው።

