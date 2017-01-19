SBS Amharic

Gambians flee as tension peaks over presidential handover

SBS Amharic

Gambians flee as tension peaks over presidential handover

People walk to the ferry heading towards Senegal in Gambia's capital Banjul Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 January 2017 at 1:07pm, updated 19 January 2017 at 1:26pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

Intense pressure is being brought to bear on The Gambia's President, Yahya Jammeh, to step down peacefully and hand over to his elected successor. Troops from Senegal, Nigeria, Mali and Togo are positioning themselves to intervene if Mr Jammeh does not depart and allow today's (Thursday) scheduled inauguration of Adama Barrow, who's waiting in neighbouring Senegal. Thousands flee the country over fears the standoff could erupt in violence. Package by Julia Calixto

Published 19 January 2017 at 1:07pm, updated 19 January 2017 at 1:26pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን