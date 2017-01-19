Gambians flee as tension peaks over presidential handover

People walk to the ferry heading towards Senegal in Gambia's capital Banjul Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017. Source: AAP
Published 19 January 2017 at 1:07pm, updated 19 January 2017 at 1:26pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Intense pressure is being brought to bear on The Gambia's President, Yahya Jammeh, to step down peacefully and hand over to his elected successor. Troops from Senegal, Nigeria, Mali and Togo are positioning themselves to intervene if Mr Jammeh does not depart and allow today's (Thursday) scheduled inauguration of Adama Barrow, who's waiting in neighbouring Senegal. Thousands flee the country over fears the standoff could erupt in violence. Package by Julia Calixto
