Hamas to dissolve Gaza government in olive branch to Fatah

Hamas to dissolve Gaza government in olive branch to Fatah

A Palestinian man and his daughter walk past a graffiti reading in Arabic ''Division'' in Gaza City Source: Getty images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has announced it will dissolve its Gaza government and hold general elections in the coastal strip.It may prove a significant step toward internal Palestinian reconciliation, offering hope of reconciliation with President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement, which governs the West Bank.Package by Camille Bianchi

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Amharic News Podcast World.jfif

አዲስ የተቋቋመው ብሔራዊ ፀረ ሙስና ኮሚሽን “ፍርሃት አልባና ፍትሕዊ” ሆኖ እንደሚሠራ አስታወቀ

SBS Amharic News Podcast Radio Telescopes.jfif

በኢትዮጵያ በ2022 ብቻ ከ200 ሺህ በላይ ሰዎች በረሃብና ከረሃብ ጋር በተያያዙ በሽታዎች ሕይወታቸውን ማጣታቸው ተገለጠ

For Our Elders NAIDOC week graphic (National NAIDOC Logo).png

የናይዶክ ሳምንት ክብረ በዓል በአገረ አውስትራሊያ

NAIDOC Week.jpg

የነባር ዜጎች ሚኒስትር አውስትራሊያውያን በድምፅ ለፓርላማ ሕዝበ ውሳኔ የይሁንታ ድምፃቸውን እንዲቸሩ ጠየቁ