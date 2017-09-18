Hamas to dissolve Gaza government in olive branch to Fatah
A Palestinian man and his daughter walk past a graffiti reading in Arabic ''Division'' in Gaza City Source: Getty images
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has announced it will dissolve its Gaza government and hold general elections in the coastal strip.It may prove a significant step toward internal Palestinian reconciliation, offering hope of reconciliation with President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement, which governs the West Bank.Package by Camille Bianchi
Share