ICC warcrimes trial of former Ivory Coast president begins

Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo arrives for the start of his trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Source: AAP
Published 29 January 2016 at 5:32pm, updated 29 January 2016 at 5:46pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
The former President of the Ivory Coast, Laurent Gbagbo has appeared at the International Criminal Court (ICC) charged with war crimes. He is the first former head of state to be tried at the I-C-C. He pleaded not guilty to charges relating to violence after the West African country's 2010 presidential elections, which he lost. Package by Zara Zaher
