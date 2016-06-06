SBS Amharic

Identity Matters: Eman Sharobeem

Eman Sharobeem Source: SBS

Published 6 June 2016 at 9:17pm, updated 6 June 2016 at 9:30pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Who are we? And where do we come from? Our series looks at this multicultural nation, and what it means to be Australian today. Prominent women's rights campaigner Eman Sharobeemmigrated to Australia from Egypt as a child bride. She says Egypt gave her an education but Australia gave her a voice.

