In Australia, calls for action against Ethiopia's government amid 'stampede' deaths

Members of the Ethiopian-Australian community in Sydney during a recent protest against the Ethiopian government Source: SBS
Published 6 October 2016 at 3:32pm, updated 6 October 2016 at 3:39pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Over 50 people have been killed and dozens more injured in Ethiopia's Oromia region after security forces confronted protesters at a festival. Witnesses say some people died in a panicked stampede after police employed tear gas and rubber bullets. Thousands had gathered for a religious festival in Bishoftu, around 40 kilometres from the capital Addis Ababa. It comes just hours after a candlelight vigil in Sydney by parts of Australia's Ethiopian community over what they say is a government campaign of violence in their homeland. Feature by Gary Cox
