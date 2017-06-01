SBS Amharic

Indigenous Australians call on politicians to have 'the difficult conversation'

Indigenous Australians call on politicians to have 'the difficult conversation'

Journalist Stan Grant Source: AAP

Published 1 June 2017 at 3:17pm, updated 1 June 2017 at 4:56pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Senior Indigenous figures have criticised the government's immediate response to the declaration from an historic meeting on the issue of constitutional recognition. Around 250 representatives from around the country met in Uluru and a report on the summit's position is to be submitted to politicians by the end of June. Package by Andrea Nierhoff

