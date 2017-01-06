Indonesia appears to back down over military suspension

Indonesian President Joko Widodo Source: EPA
Published 6 January 2017 at 6:42pm, updated 6 January 2017 at 6:58pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Australia is trying to calm tensions with Indonesia, which appears to have backed down over its suspension of all military cooperation. Indonesian officials took offence at teaching material found at a Perth miltary base that questioned Indonesia's sovereignty in West Papua. The country announced it was severing some military ties, but now says the suspension will only apply to language classes. By Myles Morgan, Greg Dyett and Andrea Booth
