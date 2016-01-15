SBS Amharic

International manhunt launched following Jakarta attacks

SBS Amharic

International manhunt launched following Jakarta attacks

Police at the location where a suicide bomber detonated, blocking the street in Jakarta, Indonesia Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 January 2016 at 12:32pm, updated 15 January 2016 at 12:49pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

An international search is underway for a man suspected of plotting a series of attacks in Jakarta. The self-proclaimed Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks, in which seven people were killed. It's been revealed Australian and United States intelligence agencies had warned of the heightened risk of a terror attack. Package by Brianna Roberts

Published 15 January 2016 at 12:32pm, updated 15 January 2016 at 12:49pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን