International manhunt launched following Jakarta attacks

Police at the location where a suicide bomber detonated, blocking the street in Jakarta, Indonesia Source: AAP
Published 15 January 2016 at 12:32pm, updated 15 January 2016 at 12:49pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
An international search is underway for a man suspected of plotting a series of attacks in Jakarta. The self-proclaimed Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks, in which seven people were killed. It's been revealed Australian and United States intelligence agencies had warned of the heightened risk of a terror attack. Package by Brianna Roberts
Published 15 January 2016 at 12:32pm, updated 15 January 2016 at 12:49pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share