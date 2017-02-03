SBS Amharic

Is Australia's relationship with the US at risk?

US President Donald Trump on the phone to Malcolm Turnbull on Jan 28 2017 in the Oval Office of the White House Source: AP

Published 3 February 2017 at 8:57pm, updated 3 February 2017 at 11:11pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
There are concerns relations between Australia and the United States might be cooling over the refugee deal signed with the former Obama administration. Newspaper reports in the U-S claim Malcolm Turnbull and Donald Trump had a fiery exchange over the weekend. Package by Santilla Chingaipe

