Is Australia's relationship with the US at risk?

US President Donald Trump on the phone to Malcolm Turnbull on Jan 28 2017 in the Oval Office of the White House Source: AP
Published 3 February 2017 at 8:57pm, updated 3 February 2017 at 11:11pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
There are concerns relations between Australia and the United States might be cooling over the refugee deal signed with the former Obama administration. Newspaper reports in the U-S claim Malcolm Turnbull and Donald Trump had a fiery exchange over the weekend. Package by Santilla Chingaipe
