January 26 - Australia Day, Survival Day or Invasion Day?

AUSTRALIA, Perth: A woman holds the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island flags during the Make Smoking History Survival Day Concert at the Supreme Court Gardens on January 26, 2015. Source: AAP

Published 22 January 2016 at 3:52pm, updated 22 January 2016 at 4:03pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Australia Day, Survival Day or Invasion Day? Australians hold many different views on what January 26 represents - and this is particularly the case among Indigenous communities. For some, it's a celebration of culture. For others it's a day of mourning. While many see it as a time to pay tribute to the survival and resilience of Australia's first peoples. Package by Abbie OBrien

