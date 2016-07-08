SBS Amharic

Labor celebrates as Pyne declares victory

SBS Amharic

Labor celebrates as Pyne declares victory

Labor Senators Malarndirri McCarthy and Pat Dodson at a Labor Party Caucus meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, July 8, 2016. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 July 2016 at 8:37pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 8:55pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

Incoming Labor MPs have been welcomed by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten at a celebratory caucus meeting in Canberra. Mr Shorten has been returned as party leader after the automatic spill, and vowed Labor will be ready to depose the coalition at the next election. It comes as the Coalition declared victory in the election, despite vote-counting still continuing. Package by Naomi Selvaratnam

Published 8 July 2016 at 8:37pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 8:55pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን