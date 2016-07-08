Labor celebrates as Pyne declares victory

Labor Senators Malarndirri McCarthy and Pat Dodson at a Labor Party Caucus meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, July 8, 2016. Source: AAP
Published 8 July 2016 at 8:37pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 8:55pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Incoming Labor MPs have been welcomed by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten at a celebratory caucus meeting in Canberra. Mr Shorten has been returned as party leader after the automatic spill, and vowed Labor will be ready to depose the coalition at the next election. It comes as the Coalition declared victory in the election, despite vote-counting still continuing. Package by Naomi Selvaratnam
