Labor gazumps Coalition with housing affordability plan

Houses in Melbourne, Tuesday. Nov. 8, 2016. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Houses in Melbourne Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 April 2017 at 8:52pm, updated 21 April 2017 at 9:08pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

With the federal Budget less than three weeks away, Labor has launched a pre-emptive strike on housing affordability. Bill Shorten says current tax incentives are too generous to property investors, and he wants to ban self-managed superannuation funds from borrowing money. But the Coalition accuses Labor of a blunt approach that would discourage the construction of new houses. Package by James Elton-Pym

Published 21 April 2017 at 8:52pm, updated 21 April 2017 at 9:08pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share