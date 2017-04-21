Labor gazumps Coalition with housing affordability plan
Houses in Melbourne Source: AAP
Published 21 April 2017 at 8:52pm, updated 21 April 2017 at 9:08pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
With the federal Budget less than three weeks away, Labor has launched a pre-emptive strike on housing affordability. Bill Shorten says current tax incentives are too generous to property investors, and he wants to ban self-managed superannuation funds from borrowing money. But the Coalition accuses Labor of a blunt approach that would discourage the construction of new houses. Package by James Elton-Pym
Published 21 April 2017 at 8:52pm, updated 21 April 2017 at 9:08pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share