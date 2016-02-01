Labor pushes for harsher punishments for underpaying employers

7/11 is facing allegations of underpaying workers Source: AAP
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Bosses who rip off workers could be jailed and fined tens of thousands of dollars, under a new plan revealed by the federal opposition. The policy is in response to the scandal that saw workers ripped off thousands by convenience store chain 7/11 (seven-eleven). Package by Brooke Boney
