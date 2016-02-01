SBS Amharic

Labor pushes for harsher punishments for underpaying employers

SBS Amharic

Labor pushes for harsher punishments for underpaying employers

7/11 is facing allegations of underpaying workers Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 February 2016 at 8:42pm, updated 1 February 2016 at 8:49pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

Bosses who rip off workers could be jailed and fined tens of thousands of dollars, under a new plan revealed by the federal opposition. The policy is in response to the scandal that saw workers ripped off thousands by convenience store chain 7/11 (seven-eleven). Package by Brooke Boney

Published 1 February 2016 at 8:42pm, updated 1 February 2016 at 8:49pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን