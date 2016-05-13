Leaders deliver policy pledges ahead of first pre-election debate

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition leader Bill Shorten on the 2016 federal election campaign trail. Source: AAP
Published 13 May 2016 at 7:17pm, updated 13 May 2016 at 7:20pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull wrapped up campaigning in South Australia ahead of a televised debate with the opposition leader in Sydney. Bill Shorten, meanwhile, was already in the New South Wales capital to promote Labor's pledge of teaching scholarships for science, technology and maths graduates. Feature by Maya Jamieson.
