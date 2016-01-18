Match-fixing allegations rock tennis world

SBS Amharic

The match-fixing allegations date back to 2008 Source: AAP

Published 18 January 2016 at 4:52pm, updated 18 January 2016 at 5:00pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
The world of competitive tennis has been rocked by allegations of widespread match-fixing. Two media organisations claim files have been leaked to them containing evidence of rigged tennis matches. The revelations were made just hours before the first major of the year, the Australian Open got underway in Melbourne. Package by Aileen Phillips

