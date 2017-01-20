More than 100 dead as Nigeria 'mistakenly' attacks refugees

moke rises from a burnt out shelter at a camp for displaced people in Rann, Nigeria, Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017. Source: MSF
Published 20 January 2017 at 7:07pm, updated 20 January 2017 at 7:17pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
More than a hundred people are reported dead after a Nigerian military jet mistakenly bombed a refugee settlement. Aid workers from Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and the Red Cross were among the victims. The bombing took place at a camp in Rann, in Nigeria's northeast, near the border with Cameroon. Package by Brianna Roberts
