SBS Amharic

More than 100 dead as Nigeria 'mistakenly' attacks refugees

SBS Amharic

More than 100 dead as Nigeria 'mistakenly' attacks refugees

moke rises from a burnt out shelter at a camp for displaced people in Rann, Nigeria, Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017. Source: MSF

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 January 2017 at 7:07pm, updated 20 January 2017 at 7:17pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

More than a hundred people are reported dead after a Nigerian military jet mistakenly bombed a refugee settlement. Aid workers from Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and the Red Cross were among the victims. The bombing took place at a camp in Rann, in Nigeria's northeast, near the border with Cameroon. Package by Brianna Roberts

Published 20 January 2017 at 7:07pm, updated 20 January 2017 at 7:17pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን