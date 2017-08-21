Mudslide toll climbs as questions asked of Sierra Leone's government

Workers dig mass graves for those who perished in a mudslide at a mass grave site in Waterloo, Sierra Leone Source: AAP
Published 21 August 2017 at 5:42pm, updated 21 August 2017 at 5:56pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Sierra Leone's chief coroner says rescue workers have unearthed around 500 bodies since last week's devastating landslide near the capital, Freetown.One of Africa's worst flooding-related disasters in years occurred when the side of Mount Sugar Loaf collapsed (Monday) after heavy rain, burying parts of Regent town and overwhelming relief efforts in one of the world's poorest countries.Package by Peggy Giakoumelos
