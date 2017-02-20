Munich security conference focused on Middle East
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Source: AAP
Published 20 February 2017 at 7:57pm, updated 20 February 2017 at 8:27pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
The Middle East and combating terrorism have dominated the last day of an international security summit in Germany. Foreign ministers from around the world attended the talks, and attention has turned to Iran, Syria and defeating the self-proclaimed Islamic State. By Omar Dabbagh
