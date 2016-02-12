SBS Amharic

Nationals leadership change prompts federal cabinet reshuffle

SBS Amharic

Nationals leadership change prompts federal cabinet reshuffle

Leader of the National Party Barnaby Joyce holds a press conference with his Deputy Leader Fiona Nash in the National Party room at Parliament House on February 11, 2016 in Canberra, Australia. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 February 2016 at 6:12pm, updated 12 February 2016 at 6:30pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is preparing for a cabinet reshuffle as soon as this weekend. It comes after Nationals leader Warren Truss and Trade Minister Andrew Robb announced their exit from politics. The move has also triggered the Nationals' first election for a party leader in 26 years, with Barnaby Joyce assuming the role. Package by Biwa Kwan

Published 12 February 2016 at 6:12pm, updated 12 February 2016 at 6:30pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን