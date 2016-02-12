Nationals leadership change prompts federal cabinet reshuffle

Leader of the National Party Barnaby Joyce holds a press conference with his Deputy Leader Fiona Nash in the National Party room at Parliament House on February 11, 2016 in Canberra, Australia. Source: Getty Images
Published 12 February 2016 at 6:12pm, updated 12 February 2016 at 6:30pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is preparing for a cabinet reshuffle as soon as this weekend. It comes after Nationals leader Warren Truss and Trade Minister Andrew Robb announced their exit from politics. The move has also triggered the Nationals' first election for a party leader in 26 years, with Barnaby Joyce assuming the role. Package by Biwa Kwan
Published 12 February 2016 at 6:12pm, updated 12 February 2016 at 6:30pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share