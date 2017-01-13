New guidance to help churches address domestic violence

SBS Amharic

Asnaku Eshete holds a photo of her daughter, Wubanchi Asefaw Source: SBS

Published 13 January 2017 at 2:32pm, updated 13 January 2017 at 3:05pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Recent cases of domestic violent in migrant communities in Australia have highlighted the need for more awareness about support services. Family issues are often handled within the community, where religious leaders carry influence. A new program in New South Wales aims to give church leaders better guidance on what to do if family violence is reported in their community. Package by Naomi Selvaratnam

