OPEC countries fail to reach agreement on oil production

A man walks past a banner for the oil-producers meeting in Doha, Qatar. Source: AAP
Published 18 April 2016 at 6:52pm, updated 18 April 2016 at 6:55pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
The world's major oil-producing nations have failed to strike an agreement to freeze production, saying they need more time to agree to a deal. Negotiations ran into difficulty after Saudi Arabia, the largest exporter of oil, demanded rival Iran join the agreement to cap output. Feature by Julia Calixto
