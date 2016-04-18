SBS Amharic

OPEC countries fail to reach agreement on oil production

SBS Amharic

OPEC countries fail to reach agreement on oil production

A man walks past a banner for the oil-producers meeting in Doha, Qatar. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 April 2016 at 6:52pm, updated 18 April 2016 at 6:55pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

The world's major oil-producing nations have failed to strike an agreement to freeze production, saying they need more time to agree to a deal. Negotiations ran into difficulty after Saudi Arabia, the largest exporter of oil, demanded rival Iran join the agreement to cap output. Feature by Julia Calixto

Published 18 April 2016 at 6:52pm, updated 18 April 2016 at 6:55pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን