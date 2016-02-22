SBS Amharic

Panel discussion: Eritrean voices on Eritrea-Ethiopia relations – Pt 1

Khalid Abdu (Top Left), Mahari Abraham (L), and Kuluberhan Abraham (R) Source: Supplied

Published 22 February 2016 at 1:07pm, updated 22 February 2016 at 1:44pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Our panellists Author and Journalist Khalid Abdu, Journalist Mahari Abraham, and Kuluberhan Abraham, Head of Public Relations for the Eritrean Movement for Democracy and Human Rights, offer their views on Eritrea-Ethiopia relations.

