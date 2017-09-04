Parliament returns - and so does the citizenship saga

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce speaks to the media during the launch of Agriculture Industry Day at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, September 4, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce Source: AAP

Yet another parliamentary sitting week, and yet another referral to the High Court over dual citizenship claims. Federal politicians are back in Canberra for a fortnight of sittings and while the government has been keen to focus on national security and the economy, the ongoing citizenship debacle continues to weigh heavily on all sides of the political spectrum. Package by Aileen Phillips

Latest podcast episodes

አዲስ የተቋቋመው ብሔራዊ ፀረ ሙስና ኮሚሽን “ፍርሃት አልባና ፍትሕዊ” ሆኖ እንደሚሠራ አስታወቀ

በኢትዮጵያ በ2022 ብቻ ከ200 ሺህ በላይ ሰዎች በረሃብና ከረሃብ ጋር በተያያዙ በሽታዎች ሕይወታቸውን ማጣታቸው ተገለጠ

የናይዶክ ሳምንት ክብረ በዓል በአገረ አውስትራሊያ

የነባር ዜጎች ሚኒስትር አውስትራሊያውያን በድምፅ ለፓርላማ ሕዝበ ውሳኔ የይሁንታ ድምፃቸውን እንዲቸሩ ጠየቁ