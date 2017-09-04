Parliament returns - and so does the citizenship saga
Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce Source: AAP
Yet another parliamentary sitting week, and yet another referral to the High Court over dual citizenship claims. Federal politicians are back in Canberra for a fortnight of sittings and while the government has been keen to focus on national security and the economy, the ongoing citizenship debacle continues to weigh heavily on all sides of the political spectrum. Package by Aileen Phillips
