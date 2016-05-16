Party leaders launch into week two of the election campaign

The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull tours Austal shipbuilding South of Perth in the Federal seat of Freemantle this morning, Monday 16th May 2016. Source: AAP
Published 16 May 2016 at 9:07pm, updated 16 May 2016 at 9:43pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
The Prime Minister and opposition leader have used very different vehicles to sell their messages for a stronger Australian economy and jobs growth. Malcolm Turnbull has talked up the lucrative ship building capacity of the west, while Bill Shorten pledged a brighter future for workers in the troubled Australian car industry. Feature by Sonja Heydeman.
