SBS Amharic

Party leaders launch into week two of the election campaign

SBS Amharic

Party leaders launch into week two of the election campaign

The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull tours Austal shipbuilding South of Perth in the Federal seat of Freemantle this morning, Monday 16th May 2016. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 May 2016 at 9:07pm, updated 16 May 2016 at 9:43pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

The Prime Minister and opposition leader have used very different vehicles to sell their messages for a stronger Australian economy and jobs growth. Malcolm Turnbull has talked up the lucrative ship building capacity of the west, while Bill Shorten pledged a brighter future for workers in the troubled Australian car industry. Feature by Sonja Heydeman.

Published 16 May 2016 at 9:07pm, updated 16 May 2016 at 9:43pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን