Protests across Australia in support of refugees

Canberra protest Source: Stop Offshore Processing of Asylum Seekers group
Published 5 February 2017 at 12:12pm, updated 5 February 2017 at 12:25pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Protests have continued around Australia, as the White House confirmed the U-S President will honour a refugee resettlement deal with Australia -- in some way. Under the deal, the United States would take up to 1,250 asylum seekers from Manus Island and Nauru. In return, Australia would take refugees from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.Feature by Sonja Heydeman & Biwa Kwan
