Protests against Government Visa overhaul

The Australian flag Source: AAP
Published 2 July 2017 at 2:52pm, updated 2 July 2017 at 2:56pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Protesters have taken to the streets against the Federal Government's overhaul of migrant settlement and work visa requirements. They say the Australian Citizenship Amendment Bill before parliament is discriminatory and will stop many permanent residents from ever becoming citizens of the country. Package by Gareth Boreham
Published 2 July 2017 at 2:52pm, updated 2 July 2017 at 2:56pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share