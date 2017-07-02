SBS Amharic

Protests against Government Visa overhaul

SBS Amharic

Opposing Rallies Clash In Melbourne CBD

The Australian flag Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 July 2017 at 2:52pm, updated 2 July 2017 at 2:56pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

Protesters have taken to the streets against the Federal Government's overhaul of migrant settlement and work visa requirements. They say the Australian Citizenship Amendment Bill before parliament is discriminatory and will stop many permanent residents from ever becoming citizens of the country. Package by Gareth Boreham

Published 2 July 2017 at 2:52pm, updated 2 July 2017 at 2:56pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን