Protests as opposition insists Kenyan election was stolen

The Mathare slums in Nairobi, scene of protests and battles with police Source: AAP
Published 14 August 2017 at 4:17pm, updated 14 August 2017 at 7:08pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Kenya's opposition leader has urged his supporters not to go to work after what he claims was a "rigged" election. Raila Odinga is refusing to accept the result that returned incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta to the presidency. By Omar Dabbagh
