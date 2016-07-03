SBS National Languages Competition: celebrating language learning

Language learning Source: Wikimedia (public domain)
Published 3 July 2016 at 1:57pm, updated 3 July 2016 at 2:18pm
By Martha Tsegaw
Source: SBS
Australia is one of the most linguistically diverse nations in the world but that doesnt mean more of us are speaking languages other than English. An Australian Literary Review paper found language learning is dropping.In the 1960s 40 per cent of Year 12 students studied a second language compared to 12 per cent in 2007. SBS and Community Languages Australia have created a competition to encourage more young Australians to learn another language. Feature by Amy Chien-Yu Wang
