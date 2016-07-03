SBS Amharic

SBS National Languages Competition: celebrating language learning

SBS Amharic

SBS National Languages Competition: celebrating language learning

Language learning Source: Wikimedia (public domain)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 July 2016 at 1:57pm, updated 3 July 2016 at 2:18pm
By Martha Tsegaw
Source: SBS

Australia is one of the most linguistically diverse nations in the world but that doesnt mean more of us are speaking languages other than English. An Australian Literary Review paper found language learning is dropping.In the 1960s 40 per cent of Year 12 students studied a second language compared to 12 per cent in 2007. SBS and Community Languages Australia have created a competition to encourage more young Australians to learn another language. Feature by Amy Chien-Yu Wang

Published 3 July 2016 at 1:57pm, updated 3 July 2016 at 2:18pm
By Martha Tsegaw
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን