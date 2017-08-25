SBS Amharic

Senate inquiry hears of fears over planned citizenship changes

The Australian Government Department of Immigration and Citizenship in Sydney on Monday, May 28, 2012. (AAP Image/April Fonti) NO ARCHIVING

Department of Immigration and Citizenship in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 25 August 2017 at 3:17pm, updated 25 August 2017 at 3:29pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Ethnic community groups continue to voice their concerns over proposed changes to citizenship laws, saying they fear they could limit opportunities for new migrants and further isolate existing communities. New measures being considered by the government include tougher English language requirements, and extending the required period of permanent residency. Package by Andrea Nierhoff and Marija Zivic

