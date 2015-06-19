SBS Amharic

Settlement Guide: Divorce in Australia

Divorce

Relative to many countries, Australia's divorce rate is high. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics says that in 2012, 40 per cent of marriages ended in divorce. When contemplating a divorce, making good decisions early on can save you heartaches. Feature by Ildiko Dauda Source: David Precios

Published 19 June 2015 at 12:17pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 1:57pm
By kassahun Seboqa
