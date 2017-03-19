The federal government set to introduce its childcare omnibus bill to the Senate
A preschool child playing with plastic building blocks. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Published 19 March 2017 at 4:52pm, updated 19 March 2017 at 4:55pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
The government is increasing pressure on Labor and crossbench senators to pass a bill which would increase childcare subsidies for Australian families.But there is opposition to the so-called omnibus bill, over its inclusion of cuts to welfare payments.Feature by Sacha Payne
