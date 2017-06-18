SBS Amharic

The Refugee Film Festival 2017

SBS Amharic

The Staging Post - Refugee Film Festival 2017

The Staging Post - Refugee Film Festival 2017 Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 June 2017 at 3:42pm, updated 18 June 2017 at 3:46pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

The Refugee Film Festival is this year providing a unique window into the refugee crisis. Documentaries - tracking people's extraordinary experiences - are being shown across the country to mark Refugee Week (18-24 June 2017). Feature by Lydia Feng

Published 18 June 2017 at 3:42pm, updated 18 June 2017 at 3:46pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን