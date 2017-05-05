Trump and Turnbull meet after lengthy delay
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull aboard the USS Intrepid Source: AAP
Published 5 May 2017 at 8:12pm, updated 5 May 2017 at 8:57pm
By Kassahun Negewo
Source: SBS
United States President Donald Trump has brushed off reports he and Malcolm Turnbull had a terse phone call over the refugee deal. The pair had a face-to-face meeting in New York that was delayed for almost three hours because Mr Trump decided to stay in Washington to celebrate the passage of a healthcare bill to replace Obamacare. Package by Greg Dyett
Published 5 May 2017 at 8:12pm, updated 5 May 2017 at 8:57pm
By Kassahun Negewo
Source: SBS
Share