SBS Amharic

Turnbull's new ministry is sworn in

SBS Amharic

Turnbull's new ministry is sworn in

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull poses for official photographs with his reshuffled ministry after a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 February 2016 at 11:27am, updated 19 February 2016 at 11:43am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's second ministry in six months has been sworn in. More than a dozen MPs and senators were handed their new jobs at the official swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra. Package by Naomi Selvaratnam

Published 19 February 2016 at 11:27am, updated 19 February 2016 at 11:43am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን