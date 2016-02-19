Turnbull's new ministry is sworn in

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull poses for official photographs with his reshuffled ministry after a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. Source: AAP
Published 19 February 2016 at 11:27am, updated 19 February 2016 at 11:43am
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's second ministry in six months has been sworn in. More than a dozen MPs and senators were handed their new jobs at the official swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra. Package by Naomi Selvaratnam
