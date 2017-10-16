SBS Amharic

Twin blasts kill hundreds in Somalian capital

Twin blasts kill hundreds in Somalian capital

Somali security forces and others survey the damage of twin bombings Source: AAP

Published 16 October 2017 at 1:22pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

Somalian president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has declared three days of national mourning after a pair of deadly bomb blasts in the capital Mogadishu. At least 231 people are dead, and more than 250 others are injured. No group has claimed responsibility so far for the attacks, the most deadly in the African nation's history.

