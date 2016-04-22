SBS Amharic

UN says up to 500 may have drowned in Mediterranean sinking

2015 file photo shows officers of the Irish Navy ship Le Eithne rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean Source: AAP

Published 22 April 2016 at 5:17pm, updated 22 April 2016 at 5:40pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
The United Nations Refugee agency (UNHCR) says up to 500 migrants may have drowned in the Mediterranean last week when human traffickers crammed people onto an already overcrowded ship, causing it to sink. Earlier this week Somalia's government said about 200 or more Somalis may have died in the tragedy while trying to cross illegally to Europe. After talking to survivors, the UNHCR says the overall death toll might be much higher. Package by Peggy Giakoumelos

