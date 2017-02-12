US President Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and US President Donald Trump shake hands ahead of their talks in Washington. Source: Kyodo
Published 12 February 2017 at 2:22pm, updated 12 February 2017 at 3:52pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
U-S President Donald Trump has kicked off two days of talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, promising their alliance is the "cornerstone of peace" in the Asia Pacific region. Mr Trump aimed to ease concerns after his earlier criticism of Japan on the campaign trail.He says he is committed to security with Japan, amid increased tensions with ChinaFeature by Christine Kearney.
Published 12 February 2017 at 2:22pm, updated 12 February 2017 at 3:52pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share