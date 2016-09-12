US remembers 9/11 victims 15 years on

An American flag stands amongst names on the 9/11 memorial before the start of the 15th anniversary memorial service Source: AAP Image/EPA/JOHN TAGGART
Source: SBS
Americans have paused to remember the victims of September 11, fifteen years after the coordinated attacks that killed almost 3,000 people. In Washington, President Barack Obama said the fight against terrorism has evolved towards defending smaller targets.
