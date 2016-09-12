SBS Amharic

US remembers 9/11 victims 15 years on

An American flag stands amongst names on the 9/11 memorial before the start of the 15th anniversary memorial service

An American flag stands amongst names on the 9/11 memorial before the start of the 15th anniversary memorial service Source: AAP Image/EPA/JOHN TAGGART

Published 12 September 2016 at 1:27pm, updated 12 September 2016 at 3:55pm
Americans have paused to remember the victims of September 11, fifteen years after the coordinated attacks that killed almost 3,000 people. In Washington, President Barack Obama said the fight against terrorism has evolved towards defending smaller targets.

