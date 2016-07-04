Vote counting set to continue as attention turns to leadership

SBS Amharic

Vote counting Source: AEC

Published 4 July 2016 at 9:12pm, updated 4 July 2016 at 11:05pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
With the result of Saturday's (July 2) election not looking any clearer, attention is now shifting to the leaders themselves. As the count continues, questions are being raised about the futures of Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten as heads of their respective parties. The new powerbrokers -- the independents -- are also being scrutinised. Package by Andrea Nierhoff and Peggy Giakoumelos

