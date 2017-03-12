WA election: Labor sweeps to power
Premier-elect West Australian Labor leader Mark McGowan, his wife Sarah and children (L to R) Amelia, Alexander and Samuel Source: AAP
Published 12 March 2017 at 5:57pm, updated 12 March 2017 at 6:02pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Western Australia Premier-elect, Mark McGowan, has promised to get straight to work after leading Labor to one of the state's biggest election victories. Voters have thrown out the two-term government of Liberal Premier, Colin Barnett, overwhelmingly turning to Labor, which may end up with as many as 41 MPs in the 59-seat parliament. The size of the loss has surprised the Liberals with at least three Liberal ministers losing their seats. Package by Maya Jamieson
