What's new about the UN's leadership selection process?

Interview with Prince Ras Mengesha Seyoum

Helen Clark, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand and senior United Nations official, in New York. Source: AAP

Published 11 April 2016 at 7:02pm, updated 11 April 2016 at 8:07pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
For the first time, the process of selecting the next head of the United Nations is to be done publicly. The move marks a distinct change in the UN's 70-year history, which has previously always chosen its next candidate behind closed doors. Package by Andrea Nierhoff.

