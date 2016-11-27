SBS Amharic

World reacts to death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro

SBS Amharic

World reacts to death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro

26 July 2006 of Cuban leader Fidel Castro during a public appearance in the city of Holguin, Cuba. Source: File: AAP/EFE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 November 2016 at 6:27pm, updated 27 November 2016 at 6:35pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS

Several days of national mourning has started in Cuba after the death of the country's former leader, Fidel Castro, at the age of 90. Leaders across Latin America have paid tribute to the leader of the Communist revolution, while his foes have celebrated his death. Feature by Biwa Kwan

Published 27 November 2016 at 6:27pm, updated 27 November 2016 at 6:35pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A collision between two helicopters on Gold Coast killed four people and injured 13 others.jpg

ጎልድ ኮስት-አውስትራሊያ በሁለት ሂሊኮፕተሮች ግጭት ሳቢያ አራት ሰዎች ሕይወታቸውን አጡ

Dr Enawgaw Mehari II.jpg

"በጎጥ ቋንቋ ማተኮሩ እየጎዳን ነው፤ የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝብ በብሔራዊ መግባቢያ ቋንቋ ላይ መወያየት አለበት" ዶ/ር እናውጋው መሃሪና ዶ/ር ታሪኩ ተሻለ

The Amharic alphabet.jpg

ኢትዮጵያ ብሔራዊ የመግባቢያና ማስተማሪያ ቋንቋ ያስፈልጋታል? ለምን?

NY Community pictures.jpg

"አዲሱን ዓመት በድምቀትና በተስፋ ተቀብለን አክብረናል" ኢትዮጵያውያን-አውስትራሊያውያን