World reacts to death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro

26 July 2006 of Cuban leader Fidel Castro during a public appearance in the city of Holguin, Cuba. Source: File: AAP/EFE
Published 27 November 2016 at 6:27pm, updated 27 November 2016 at 6:35pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Several days of national mourning has started in Cuba after the death of the country's former leader, Fidel Castro, at the age of 90. Leaders across Latin America have paid tribute to the leader of the Communist revolution, while his foes have celebrated his death. Feature by Biwa Kwan
Published 27 November 2016 at 6:27pm, updated 27 November 2016 at 6:35pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
Share