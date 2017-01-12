‘Yes, we can, yes we did’: President Obama delivers farewell address

Barack Obama wipes away tears during his farewell speech Source: AAP
Published 12 January 2017 at 1:47pm, updated 12 January 2017 at 2:17pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
US President Barack Obama has delivered his farewell address, urging Americans to defend their democracy. During the address in Chicago, Mr Obama warned democracy is threatened whenever people take it for granted. He mentioned three main threats to America's democracy - economic inequality, racial divisions and the tendency for people to retreat into their own bubbles. By Greg Dyett
