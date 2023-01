إيران تنفّذ حكم الإعدام بمسؤول إيراني بريطاني سابق دين بالتجسس لحساب لندن

(FILES) In this undated handout file picture provided by Khabar Online news agency shows, former Iranian deputy of defence minister, British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, during an interview in Tehran. - Akbari was executed after being sentenced to death for "corruption on earth and harming the country's internal and external security by passing on intelligence", the judicial news agency Mizan Online reported. (Photo by Khabar Online / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO /KHABAR ONLINE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS === Credit: -/AFP