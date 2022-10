الأمطار والفيضانات تضرب فيكتوريا ونيو ساوث ويلز وهيئة الطوارئ تناشد المواطنين توخي الحذر على الطرقات

Vehicles negotiate floodwater from the Bundaburrah Creek on the Henry Lawson Way between Forbes and Grenfell, NSW, Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Rains have eased but NSW is still on high alert with another rain onslaught to hit the state which has already seen repeated flood events. (AAP Image/Stuart Walmsley) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / STUART WALMSLEY/AAPIMAGE